Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.: Adastra Signs Joint Venture Agreement with JOYN Botanicals to Solidify Cannabis 3.0 Edible and Beverage Technology Partnership

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRANKFURT:D2EP) ("Adastra") a Health Canada Licensed cannabis processing and analytical testing services Company, is pleased to announce it has signed a joint venture ("JV") agreement with JOYN Botanicals Ltd. ("JOYN") for the exploitation of JOYN's patent-pending soluble cannabis powder.

Joint Venture Terms

Under the terms of the JV agreements, Adastra and JOYN have incorporated Solucann Holdings Ltd. ("Solucann Holdings") in an equal equity ownership shareholder agreement. JOYN has exclusively licensed their patent-pending soluble cannabis powder intellectual property for five years to Solucann Holdings Canada-wide for development and launching of products that will incorporate the disruptive technology.

Solucann Cannabis Powder Opportunity

JOYN's patent-pending Solucann cannabis powder will be available for launch into the edibles, concentrates and beverages market in Q1 2021. This JV will catapult Adastra into the rapidly increasing cannabis consumables market and Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") segment. Solucann powder products, in combination with its THC distillate products and Hydrocarbon 2.0 products, marks the completion of Adastra's next phase of cannabis concentrates market penetration. The cannabis 3.0 products made with Solucann powder as a THC and/or CBD active ingredient will further accelerate Adastra's go-to-market cannabis edibles and beverage strategy.

According to Arcview Group's research "The cannabis 2.0 market could be worth more than $4.1 billion in Canada and the US by 2022." Further, according to Statista.com, the Canadian THC infused products market is forecasted to be increased to approximately 579.2 million US dollars by 2025.

"We see many opportunities for Solucann in both established and emerging markets. The Solucann technology fits well into the burgeoning micro-dosing movement, where there is an appetite for understanding the positive benefits of the cannabis plant, through tailored, conscious, dose-controlled ingestion. Adastra is looking forward to formulating and distributing Solucann products to meet the demands of these under-serviced and existing customer segments, with thoughtful and elevated cannabis products including concentrates, edibles and beverages in the 2021 marketplace."- Andy Hale CEO, Adastra.

The Solucann Advantage

Solucann powder can be tailored to THC and/or CBD concentrations desired for the product specifications. Unlike anything else in the Canadian marketplace, Solucann benefits include:

Precise and consistent dosing

Rapidly dissolves - water clear

Rapid onset

Odourless, flavourless and stable

Enhanced bioavailability

Non-GMO, Calorie and Gluten free

Figure 1 - Solucann THC Powder Dissolved in Tea

Solucann Retail Product Potential

In addition to its viability as a cannabinoid powder additive for consumers to micro-dose their own beverages or foods, Solucann powder can be the active ingredient in a number of cannabis products including but not limited to:

Beverages

Confectioneries and other edibles

Superfoods and Supplements

Beauty products

Pet foods

Through the Solucann Holdings JV, Adastra can strengthen its earnings potential in the Cannabis 3.0 landscape by including in its portfolio with these innovative CPG products that leverage the unique Solucann cannabis powder advantages in the marketplace. Adastra through its JV with JOYN will leverage the Solucann technology to offer beverage manufacturers focused on superior cannabinoid infusion technologies a low cost, consistently-dosed, trusted and scientifically proven alternative.

"The Solucann technology features an unprecedented level of controlled dosing to the Cannabis marketplace. Solucann delivers THC and CBD on a molecular level more efficiently than competing technologies such as nanoparticles, emulsions, or liposomes. This increased efficiency decreases the amount of THC and CBD required for therapeutic effect, thereby reducing per unit cost."- Kyle Boniface, PhD, Director of Compliance Adastra labs.

Solucann will further diversify revenue sources for Adastra through proprietary formulation blending for both white label and in-house brands. The emerging global cannabis markets in developed and newly legalized countries could be a significant Solucann technology revenue opportunity through proprietary formulation, white labelling agreements and IP licensing.

About Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. is a Langley, BC-based cannabis company with a co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing Facility and Analytical Testing Laboratory. Adastra can produce cannabis extract through supercritical CO2 extraction and Cryo-Ethanol extraction with further molecular wiped-film distillation as well as conduct in-process quality testing. Adastra is currently expanding to provide hydrocarbon extraction. Such extracts can easily be incorporated into edibles, beverages, topicals, tinctures, vape cartridges and other products that will serve the Canadian medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

www.adastralabs.ca

About JOYN Botanicals

JOYN Botanicals is an innovative biotech company that has developed disruptive patent pending technology that converts cannabis oils and distillates into a water soluble, tasteless, and odourless powder (Solucann Powder).

www.joynbotanicals.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Andrew Hale

Chief Executive Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: andy@adastralabs.ca

Stephen Brohman

Chief Financial Officer

Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.

Phone: (778) 715-5011

Email: steve@adastralabs.ca

Address: 5451 275th Street, Langley, BC V4W 3X8

Telephone: 778-715-5011

Fax:844-874-9893

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

