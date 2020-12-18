PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 17
PMGR Securities 2025 plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")
Further to the announcements made on 23 November 2020 and 30 November 2020 by Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc of the results of the Rollover Option, and the issue of New Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") at a price of 100 pence per New ZDP Share (the "Placing"), the Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs have acquired New ZDP shares.
As previously announced, ZDP Shareholders who elected for the Rollover Option would receive 1,256 New ZDP Shares for every 1,000 Existing ZDP shares. As stated in the Company's Prospectus published on 3 November 2020, Victoria Muir (Non-Executive Director of the Company) participated in the Rollover and the Placing as follows:
|Name
|Number of Existing ZDP Shares participated in the Rollover Option
|Number of New ZDP Shares purchased in the Placing
|Total Number of ZDP Shares following the Rollover Option and Placing
|Victoria Muir
|2,500
|2,500
|5,641
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name(s)
|Victoria Muir
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Victoria Muir is a non-executive director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PMGR Securities 2025 plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|New Zero Dividend Preference Shares
Identification code (ISIN): GB00BNG43G36
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
100 pence
|Volume
2,500
|d)
|Currency
|GBP
|e)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|30 November 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading place
