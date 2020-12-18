PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PMGR Securities 2025 plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

Further to the announcements made on 23 November 2020 and 30 November 2020 by Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc of the results of the Rollover Option, and the issue of New Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") at a price of 100 pence per New ZDP Share (the "Placing"), the Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs have acquired New ZDP shares.

As previously announced, ZDP Shareholders who elected for the Rollover Option would receive 1,256 New ZDP Shares for every 1,000 Existing ZDP shares. As stated in the Company's Prospectus published on 3 November 2020, Victoria Muir (Non-Executive Director of the Company) participated in the Rollover and the Placing as follows:

Name Number of Existing ZDP Shares participated in the Rollover Option Number of New ZDP Shares purchased in the Placing Total Number of ZDP Shares following the Rollover Option and Placing Victoria Muir 2,500 2,500 5,641

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name(s) Victoria Muir 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Victoria Muir is a non-executive director of the Company b) Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PMGR Securities 2025 plc b) LEI 213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument New Zero Dividend Preference Shares



Identification code (ISIN): GB00BNG43G36 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

100 pence Volume

2,500 d) Currency GBP e) Aggregated information N/A f) Date of the transaction 30 November 2020 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading place

