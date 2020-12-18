Anzeige
Freitag, 18.12.2020
InnoCan Pharma: Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
18.12.2020 | 13:10
PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PMGR Securities 2025 Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 17

PMGR Securities 2025 plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

Further to the announcements made on 23 November 2020 and 30 November 2020 by Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc of the results of the Rollover Option, and the issue of New Zero Dividend Preference Shares ("ZDPs") at a price of 100 pence per New ZDP Share (the "Placing"), the Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs have acquired New ZDP shares.

As previously announced, ZDP Shareholders who elected for the Rollover Option would receive 1,256 New ZDP Shares for every 1,000 Existing ZDP shares. As stated in the Company's Prospectus published on 3 November 2020, Victoria Muir (Non-Executive Director of the Company) participated in the Rollover and the Placing as follows:

NameNumber of Existing ZDP Shares participated in the Rollover OptionNumber of New ZDP Shares purchased in the PlacingTotal Number of ZDP Shares following the Rollover Option and Placing
Victoria Muir2,5002,5005,641

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name(s)Victoria Muir
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusVictoria Muir is a non-executive director of the Company
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePMGR Securities 2025 plc
b)LEI213800J2XR8QTJ8Y6565
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentNew Zero Dividend Preference Shares

Identification code (ISIN): GB00BNG43G36
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price
100 pence		Volume
2,500
d)CurrencyGBP
e)Aggregated informationN/A
f)Date of the transaction30 November 2020
g)Place of the transactionOutside a trading place

Enquiries:

Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary

07849 630549

Angie Boothroyd (angie.boothroyd@linkgroup.co.uk)

Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer - Broker

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

