Trading in Gaming Corps ABs paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is December 22, 2020 Short name: GCOR BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193248 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 207082 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.