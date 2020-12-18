The hydrogen storage cavern will be built near Berlin at a depth of around 1,000 meters and measuring 500 cubic meters. It is scheduled to go into operation in spring 2022.From pv magazine Germany German gas provider EWE will start building a cavern for hydrogen storage in Rüdersdorf near Berlin in February 2021. The 500-cubic-meter cavern, which will be built at a depth of around 1000 meters, will be used exclusively to store five to six tons of hydrogen. EWE is cooperating with the German Aerospace Center (DLR) on the research project. "In the second half of 2022, we hope to find out, in particular, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...