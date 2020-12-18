Fredericton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Barry Greene, P.Geo., who is currently the Company's Exploration Advisor, has been appointed as Vice President, Property Development of the Company. Mr. Greene will be instrumental in identifying potential property transactions and corporate M&A prospects, alongside overseeing exploration plans to enhance the value of the Company's investment property portfolio in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. He will also remain a member of the Company's Technical Committee.

A geoscientist with over 30 years of experience, Mr. Greene is based in Grand Falls-Windsor, Newfoundland, only 15 kilometers' drive from TRU's Twilite Gold Project. Mr. Greene has worked across Canada, in the United States and internationally for multi-national geological and engineering consulting companies like Amec Foster Wheeler, Wood Plc., BP Resources Canada, and Rio Algom Exploration Inc. He also previously served for 16 years as Exploration Manager and then Vice-President of Exploration for publicly-traded Celtic Minerals Ltd.

"We are delighted to welcome Barry as a key addition to our leadership team at TRU. Barry's expansive technical background, connections in the Newfoundland mining industry, executive-level capital markets experience, and geographical proximity to 3 of our 4 properties are a rare package. He will be an ideal fit in a full-time role at TRU, and I am confident that in 2021 and beyond he will help us build shareholder value through a savvy combination of deals, development, and drilling," stated Joel Freudman, Co-Founder and CEO of TRU.

Mr. Greene added: "I have been impressed with the TRU team's performance, integrity, and culture since first getting involved in an advisory capacity. I look forward to helping the Company grow and monetize its various properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt."

Mr. Greene will also be joining TRU's board of directors (the "Board") in connection with his officer appointment. To facilitate Mr. Greene's directorship without increasing the size of the Board, and in connection with the Company's increased exposure to the mineral exploration industry, Marisa Muchnik has volunteered to depart from the Board.

Mr. Freudman added, "Marisa has provided top-notch advice and support relating to TRU's non-mining holdings, while also bolstering the Company's commitment to independent corporate governance. We are very grateful for her service to TRU, and wish her the best with her future endeavours."

Finally, the Company announces that its CEO has issued a year-end letter to shareholders outlining the Company's recent milestones and 2021 plans. A copy of the letter is available to all interested readers on the Company's website at https://www.trupreciousmetals.com/s/TRU-Letter-to-Shareholders-December-2020.pdf.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU seeks unique value-creation opportunities, and has assembled a portfolio of gold exploration properties in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TRU", and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "TRUIF".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization Canadian companies.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

Co-Founder, President & CEO

TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Website: www.trupreciousmetals.com

Julie Hajduk

President and CEO

Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Phone: (604) 609-6169

Email: julie@purplecrown.ca

Website: https://purplecrown.ca/

To connect with TRU Precious Metals Corp. via social media, below are links:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TRU-Precious-Metals-Corp-100919195193616

Twitter

https://twitter.com/corp_tru

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tru-precious-metals-corp

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHghHMDQaYgS1rDHiZIeLUg/

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to Mr. Greene's expected contributions to the Company, and to the Company's corporate strategy and plans. These statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Mr. Greene's involvement and the Company's prospects that are believed by management to be reasonable in the circumstances, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: the exploration or monetization potential of the Company's property investments and other portfolio holdings; challenges in identifying, structuring, and executing additional investments and acquisitions, on favourable terms or at all; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities and investments in the mineral exploration sector; volatility in financial markets, economic conditions, and precious metals prices; challenges in attracting and retaining qualified personnel; and those other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements herein. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70586