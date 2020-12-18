Today, December 18, 2020, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB issued a press release with information that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 54.3 percent of the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ). Upon completion of the transaction, Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB intends to make a mandatory bid for the remaining shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB (publ) (OFFHUS, ISIN code SE0014829644, order book ID 205666) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.