Development is company's first greenfield site in US$2B European expansion

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it has reached a major milestone with the completion of a concrete shell and is on schedule to deliver its first greenfield European hyperscale data center in 2021. Located in Winterthur, Switzerland, just 25 kilometers northeast of Zurich, this 40MW development is part of the company's US$2B European expansion and will provide customers with large scale, sustainable data center facilities built for the unique needs of hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.

The seven-acre (three-hectare) campus will be home to four multi-story, state-of-the-art data centers totaling more than 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters) once fully developed. Vantage is constructing the shell of the initial facility with 8MW of capacity as part of its standard design practice. This allows for rapid time to market to meet customer demands.

"Vantage recently achieved two major milestones in our fast-track European expansion, including the completion of our first greenfield data center shell near Zurich along with the grand opening of our flagship Frankfurt campus," said Wolfgang Zepf, Vantage's managing director of Switzerland. "We look forward to welcoming customers to this highly secure and connectivity-rich facility in the third quarter of next year."

Like all of Vantage's data centers, the campus will prioritize reliability along with sustainability and environmental responsibility. The campus will employ hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economization using minimal water. This approach, along with other design features, enables Vantage to achieve industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE). Additional green characteristics of the campus will include a solar facade, electric vehicle charging stations, drought-resistant landscaping, a green roof and motion-sensor LED lighting.

In February 2020, Vantage entered the European market with the acquisition of Etix Everywhere and greenfield developments in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich. In July, the company acquired Next Generation Data in the U.K., Europe's largest data center campus.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across six markets in North America and six markets in Europe, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

