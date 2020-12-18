The French company will work with Angolan developer Greentech. According to Total, the solar project is in line with Angola's plan to encourage foreign investment and promote renewable energy sources, with the goal of reaching an installed capacity of 800 MW in the country by 2025.From pv magazine France Total Eren, a unit of French oil and energy provider Total, is set to build a 35 MW photovoltaic solar power plant in southwestern Angola following approval of the plan by the country's Ministry of Energy and Water (MINEA). The project, located in Lubango, in the province of Huila, will be built ...

