Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS) is partnering with online education provider Emeritus to create a series of online executive education courses, aiming to provide those in management and c-suite positions with essential new skills and knowledge to thrive in an increasingly digital workplace.

The first three courses will cover data science, digital transformation in healthcare and fintech, and will build on Manchester's reputation for driving the region's position as a burgeoning tech hub, with finance, healthcare and data science sectors having a key part to play in propelling businesses in the region forwards.

Professor Fiona Devine, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School, said: "This new partnership supports our shift to further establish AMBS in the online learning sphere, leveraging the use of technology and an AI driven commercial strategy to help deliver our courses to new global audiences. In a constantly evolving economic and business landscape, the courses are designed to support executives navigating the current climate, and Emeritus are the ideal partner in helping us to deliver this, sharing our vision for learning, innovation and student success."

Dawid Rheeder, Director, University Partnerships UK Europe at Emeritus, said:"Alliance Manchester Business School is at the forefront of providing innovative, flexible learning opportunities to meet student demand both locally and internationally. We are excited to partner with AMBS to offer a range of highly relevant online courses to professionals focused on obtaining new knowledge and enhancing key skills to help define their career progression in the years to come."

Panos Constantinides, Professor of Digital Innovation and Digital Learning Lead for Executive Education at AMBS, said: "The Covid-19 climate has altered the way we do things and has had a significant impact on strategies for digital transformation across sectors. Leaders in fintech and healthcare in particular need to adapt to these changes, and these courses seek to map out and address new challenges and opportunities faced by different organisations in the digital age. We are already planning ahead for many more courses that will help to equip leaders with the skills and knowledge to leverage digital capabilities within their own organisations."

Data Science for Business Decision Making

This two-month (4-6 hours per week) course, starting December 2020, will equip participants with an applied understanding of data science for business decision making. They will also acknowledge current and future developments in data science and their implications for business and management practice.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Services

This two-month course, also launching in December, will teach existing and aspiring digital leaders across health and social care, including Chief Clinical Information Officers and senior operational, technical and clinical managers. Participants will gain an understanding of how they can mobilise digital technologies from mobile and wearable devices to digital platforms and artificial intelligence, to transform their services across the healthcare ecosystem.

Economics of FinTech and Digital Money

This course will explore areas including FinTech (R)evolution and technological disruption in financial services, regulation and competition, digital strategy and the economics of platform business models in banking. Participants will also examine the crypto economy and governance of blockchain systems, the economics of payments, data and AI. The 8-week course will launch in early 2021.

About Alliance Manchester Business School:

Alliance Manchester Business School provides world-class, industry-focused education to undergraduates, postgraduates and executives across the globe with centres in Dubai, Hong Kong, São Paolo, Shanghai and Singapore. Established in 1965 as one of the UK's first two business schools, AMBS is proud to be part of the prestigious University of Manchester and the UK's largest campus-based business and management school.

About Emeritus (www.emeritus.org)

Emeritus offers professional education courses in collaboration with top-ranked universities: MIT, Columbia, Dartmouth, Wharton, UC Berkeley, Cambridge, London Business School and others. Using technology and curriculum innovation, Emeritus enables working professionals to access a top tier, affordable education that will give them the skills needed to be the business leaders of tomorrow. Emeritus' global team includes 550+ employees located in Boston, Dubai, Mexico City, Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201218005334/en/

Contacts:

Emeritus Neha Sharma neha.sharma@emeritus.org