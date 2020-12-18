Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to present an update on its Victor vein target (a.k.a. Murray vein) at the Tonopah West project.

Recent developments along the eastern border of the Tonopah West project show the Victor vein extends 480 metres to the east. Core drilling along strike of the Victor/Murray vein adjacent to Blackrock's eastern border returned 1,079 g/t AgEq (5.19 g/t Au and 560 g/t Ag; Au/Ag=100/1) over a 0.9 metre interval in SUM20-17 (see Summa Silver (CSE: SSVR) news release December 17, 2020). Additional reported intercepts in the Victor/Murray zone included 582 g/t AgEq (2.41 g/t Au and 341 g/t Ag) over 0.7 metres and 6.8 metres grading 212 which included a high interval 0.8 metres of 727 g/t AgEq (3.56 g/t Au and 371 g/t Ag).

These drill intercepts confirm the Victor/Murray vein system extends to the eastern border of the Tonopah West project giving an additional 480 metres of strike on the Company's project. Blackrock is awaiting additional assays from further drillholes from this target area.

Table 1:Victor Target - Summary of significant Au and Ag assay results using a 300 g/t AgEq cut-off grade

HOLE ID Area From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au_g/t AuEq_g/t Ag_g/t AgEq_g/t TW20-001 Victor 554.7 557.8 3.0 2.44 4.65 221.3 464.8 TW20-001 Victor 560.8 563.9 3.0 11.52 21.98 1046.1 2197.9 Including 560.8 562.4 1.5 18.67 36.03 1736.7 3603.4 TW20-001 Victor 574.5 603.5 29.0 5.29 9.65 435.7 964.8 Including 582.2 592.8 10.7 7.94 14.17 623.1 1417.2 TW20-001 Victor 612.6 615.7 3.0 1.93 3.28 135.1 327.6 TW20-012C Victor 581.9 583.4 1.5 2.67 4.90 223.5 490.5 TW20-020C Victor 585.2 586.7 1.5 4.75 8.09 334.5 809.5 TW20-020C Victor 592.2 593.1 0.9 19.00 35.34 1634.4 3534.4 TW20-021C Victor 621.2 624.2 3.0 3.50 7.86 435.5 785.5 TW20-024C Victor 521.5 523.1 1.6 2.05 4.15 210.0 415.0 TW20-024C Victor 573.3 574.7 1.4 3.56 7.61 405.0 761.0 TW20-024C Victor 580.0 582.4 2.4 3.95 7.59 364.0 758.8 TW20-031C Victor 535.8 538.7 2.9 5.35 10.81 545.9 1081.2 TW20-041C Victor Assays Pending TW20-061C Victor Assays Pending AgEq_g/t = Ag_g/t + Au_g/t*100; AuEq_g/t = Au_g/t + Ag_g/t/100. True thickness unknown. NSV = No significant values

VICTOR TARGET EXPANSION

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Gold Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

