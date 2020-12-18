MedSmart Group, Inc: MedSmart Group's Subsidiary Company MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. Appoints Its New Medical Director and Preps for AHCA Licensure

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / (OTC PINK:KNSCD) MedSmart Group, Inc's., Subsidiary company, MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. A Men's health, Anti-aging, and Regenerative medicine practice, is pleased to announce the appointment of Doctor Ron Lubetsky Board Certified Internal medicine physician as the new medical director for MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. After more than 25 years of practicing Doctor Lubetsky will be responsible for clinical and oversight of all the Medsmart wellness Centers. Additionally, he will be instrumental in the development of further support, consulting and educational services regarding anti-aging and regenerative medicine .

"The challenges faced by patients today are complex. Dr.Lubetsky provides not only clinical expertise, but invaluable medical staff leadership experience, " said Calvin Lewis "Dr. Lubetsky has earned a reputation as a passionate and dynamic leader, and we are elated to welcome him to MedSmart Wellness Centers.

Dr.Lubetsky added, "I'm very excited to be joining MedSmart Group and its team. No one is more important and able to assess the timeliness, quality and appropriateness of medical care than carefully selected Physicians in the delivery of the best practices of medicine today. With the increasing focus on overall patient care with the best outcomes. Men's health has progressed incredible over the last decade and has become its own specialty."

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL and has over 29 years of experience in the medical field. He graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University medical school in 1991. Dr. Lubetsky specializes in preventive and regenerative medicine and wellness focusing on Migraine headache treatment and Aesthetics'. Doctor Ronald S. Lubetsky is affiliated with multiple hospitals in South Florida, including Jackson North Medical Center, Memorial Regional Hospital of Hollywood and North Broward Hospital. He is also experienced in the areas of preventive medicine and integrative medicine.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.

MedSmart Group Inc. and MedSmart Men's Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments" that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availability of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

