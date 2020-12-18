ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges $5,500,000 in Equity Placement

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC. is happy to announce it has recently arranged $5,500,000 in equity placement on behalf of a high-net-worth family office for two multi-family complexes in Dallas and San Antonio Texas.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company based in New York. The company has a long history of negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and is now expanding to serve clients in other areas.

"I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting these deals closed during this difficult time," says Zev Pollak.

While the pandemic has created a unique set of challenges, ZP Realty Capital LLC has successfully closed on numerous equity placements and mortgage arrangements throughout 2020.

Recently, the company has also been able to arrange new mortgage placements for several residential and commercial properties in Brooklyn, New York, as well as a large equity placement on behalf of a high-net-worth family office for two institutional quality office buildings, the Chase Tower in Dallas and the Parsons office building in Houston.

