Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2020 | 14:32
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranges $5,500,000 in Equity Placement

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC. is happy to announce it has recently arranged $5,500,000 in equity placement on behalf of a high-net-worth family office for two multi-family complexes in Dallas and San Antonio Texas.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately held real estate company based in New York. The company has a long history of negotiating favorable financing for properties in New York and is now expanding to serve clients in other areas.

"I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting these deals closed during this difficult time," says Zev Pollak.

While the pandemic has created a unique set of challenges, ZP Realty Capital LLC has successfully closed on numerous equity placements and mortgage arrangements throughout 2020.

Recently, the company has also been able to arrange new mortgage placements for several residential and commercial properties in Brooklyn, New York, as well as a large equity placement on behalf of a high-net-worth family office for two institutional quality office buildings, the Chase Tower in Dallas and the Parsons office building in Houston.

Contact:

Zev Pollak
ZP Realty Capital LLC
1388 East 15th Street, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11230
T: 718.339.0500
F: 718.339.0575
info@zpcompany.com

SOURCE: Zev Pollak



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621520/ZP-Realty-Capital-LLC-AKA-Zev-Pollak-Co-LLC-Arranges-5500000-in-Equity-Placement

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.