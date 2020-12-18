Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Advantagewon Oil Corp. (CSE: AOC) (OTC Pink: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", or "Advantagewon", or "AOC") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for twenty (20) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Before Consolidation, the Company had 279,969,317 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Corporation now has approximately 13,998,466 Common Shares issued and outstanding. The Common Shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on a consolidated basis at the opening of markets on December 18, 2020 under its current CSE trading symbol "AOC".

Letters of transmittal are being mailed to the registered shareholders of the Common Shares to use to exchange their pre-Consolidation Common Shares for post-Consolidation Common Shares. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have actual share certificates registered in their name will not be required to complete and return a letter of transmittal. Any pre-Consolidation Common Shares owned by such shareholders are automatically adjusted as a result of the Consolidation.

For further information regarding the Consolidation, please see the Corporation's press release issued on December 14, 2020.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE:AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Stephen Hughes

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (587) 580-9344



Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp

T: (647) 466-4037



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include any statements which are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

- 30 -

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70602