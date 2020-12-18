Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Daniels to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Daniels is a long-time creator and developer of new business ventures and initiatives in the real estate and sustainability fields. With a career spanning over 30 years, Mr. Daniels has been involved in substantial multi-million-dollar ventures in real estate and land development, commercial property investment and renewable power totalling over $1.4 B. As an industry leader, he became one of the first large-scale builders of super energy efficient homes in Canada and one of the first independent full-scale retailers of environmentally responsible products.

Mr. Daniels is a former board member of the Greater Toronto Home Builders Association, the Urban Development institute and numerous private companies and charitable organizations in Ontario. He is a graduate of The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. As a Climate Reality Leader, he holds a certification in ISO-14064-3: GHG Validation and Verification from the University of Toronto.

Mr. Daniels will support the Company's efforts in investments and acquisitions of PropTech companies together with overall business development knowledge of commercial, institutional and multi-residential asset owners and managers.

"I have been a serial entrepreneur my entire life. I understand the leadership required to not only make deals, but to make them successful, and I have joined as an Advisor because I believe that this type of participation can do just that to help with Universal PropTech's strategy," commented Robert Daniels, Advisor, Universal PropTech Inc.

"We are excited to have Bob support us in our growth campaign to acquire, invest and license PropTech," stated Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive Officer of Universal PropTech Inc. "His development and investment experiences will be of tremendous value going forward."

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners and operators in Canada.

UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

