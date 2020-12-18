THRACE PLASTICS

Building on an impressive H1 performance, Thrace produced some record quarterly achievements in margins and profitability for both Technical Fabrics and Packaging in Q3. We are again raising our earnings estimates significantly given this strong business momentum. Thrace's share price has performed well this year but, in the context of current profit levels and based on our DCF, the valuation appears to be far too low.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
