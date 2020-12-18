Market observer IHS Markit has shared its forecast installation figures for 2021, where they expect a 'wild ride' for the PV industry to install 158 GW of new generation capacity. This figure amounts to 34% growth on 2020 installations, driven by completion of delayed projects from this year, as well as a generally increased appetite for PV and renewables around the world.IHS Markit has forecast 158 GW of new PV to be installed next year. This would represent a 34% increase over its expected 2020 figure, and the analysts expect a 'wild ride' for the PV industry in 2021. It expects 2020 installations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...