Built by solar developer Alight, the PV plant will provide 40% of restaurant and catering company Martin & Servera's electricity demand.Solar developer Alight is planning to build what it claims will be Sweden"s largest solar park - an 18 MW plant located near Skurup, in the country's southernmost county of Skåne. The Stockholm-based company has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement for the project with Swedish restaurant and catering specialist Martin & Servera. The plant, which is set to begin operation in spring of 2022, will cover around 40% of the company's electricity demand. More ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...