Peak Health Center: Dr. Bomi Joseph Announces Winter 2021 Healthcare Scholarship

Dr. Bomi Joseph is the Director of the Peak Health Center and a natural health advocate & researcher. He understands the difficulty and expenses involved in attaining a higher education and wishes to help the best & most deserving students who will shape the future of healthcare.

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / The Peak Health Center is proud to announce the upcoming winter disbursement of the Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship for 2021. This scholarship is open to all first-year, post-secondary students worldwide who are currently pursuing a degree in a healthcare-related field. Dr. Joseph's Fall 2020 Healthcare Scholarship attracted applicants with many different backgrounds, amazing personal stories, and impressive career ambitions. First-year nursing student & softball coach Hallie Schmitt of Schreiner University in Texas was ultimately selected as the winner. Peak Health Center is accepting applications for the Winter 2021 Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare Scholarship, effective immediately. Dr. Joseph will select one deserving first-year healthcare major and award him or her $1,500 USD in funds to be used towards their education.

Candidates must submit an essay of 500 words or less, explaining why they chose their field of study and what they think they can contribute to their profession. A competitive essay should stand out from the rest by being interesting and inspiring to read! The most compelling application will be selected, and one winner will be notified and awarded a scholarship check.

A letter of acceptance or other proof of enrollment at a post-secondary educational institution must be submitted along with an essay in order to be considered. Students have until the deadline of midnight on Sunday, January 31st, 2021, to submit their essay & documentation.

To complete the application process, please visit the following link: https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/.

About Dr. Bomi Joseph

Dr. Bomi Joseph is a natural health advocate and the Director of the Peak Health Center. He was awarded his Ph.D. from The Ohio State University and has published papers on the topics of neuroscience, measuring health & botany, and he is a speaker for international conferences, podcasts, and on the Peak Health YouTube channel. Dr. Joseph's new book "Unfettered" is now available on Amazon. Dr. Joseph firmly believes that studying and improving health is one of the best "investments" a person can make, and he, therefore, wishes to support aspiring healthcare professionals.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph, please visit his website at https://www.drbomijoseph.com/

For further details on Peak Health Center, visit: https://peak.health/

