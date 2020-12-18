The space habitat market is expected to grow by USD 149.55 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Habitat Market 2020-2024
The adoption of reusable launch vehicles is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as insufficient infrastructure and integrated technology for space colonization will hamper the market growth.
Space Habitat Market: Technology Landscape
This inflatable technology poses lower risks in terms of the space habitat's design and has a higher probability of success. Even though the rigid structure of the spacecraft makes it heavier, the structural design of the space habitat is more reliable, making it a preferred option for space organizations. The technology, which is fabricated using soft, expandable material, is similar to a synthetic fiber called Vectran, which helps in accommodating it within the rocket fairing and enabling it to deliver a higher level of sustainability.
Space Habitat Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest space habitat market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The evolution of space tourism concepts will significantly drive space habitat market growth in this region over the forecast period. 60% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for space habitat in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC and Europe.
Companies Covered:
- AI SpaceFactory
- Bigelow Aerospace LLC
- Foster Partners Group Ltd.
- Instarz LLC
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- NANORACKS
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Sierra Nevada Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Inflatable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Non-inflatable Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AI SpaceFactory
- Bigelow Aerospace LLC
- Foster Partners Group Ltd.
- Instarz LLC
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- NANORACKS
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Sierra Nevada Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
