Ingredion Incorporated: Eric Seip Joins Ingredion as Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Supply Chain Officer

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today named Eric Seip senior vice president, global operations and chief supply chain officer. In this role, Seip will be responsible for leading global manufacturing, supply chain and procurement excellence, driving world-class safety, delivering cost savings through efficiency management, and accelerating digital transformation. Additionally, Seip will develop, implement and maintain rigorous supply chain strategies to ensure the continued identification and assimilation of innovative thinking and best practices. Seip will report directly to Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredionincorporated.com/AboutUs/executiveleadershipteam/Zallie.html), Ingredion's president and chief executive officer, and will be a member of the Company's executive leadership team, effective Jan. 11, 2021.



"Eric is a talented professional with a demonstrated track record of driving operational excellence and continuous improvement across global manufacturing networks," said Zallie. "Eric brings substantial experience leading global supply chains, delivering transformative solutions and accelerating digital initiatives. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to execute our Driving Growth Roadmap (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/) and leverage the strength of our supply chain as a competitive advantage. I am thrilled to have a leader of Eric's caliber join our executive leadership team."

Most recently, Seip worked for ChampionX, a global oil and gas services company, as senior vice president, global procurement and supply chain. Seip brings more than 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience in asset expansions, integrations, turnarounds, operations strategy, Lean Six Sigma and change management.

Seip holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and earned a master's degree in finance from Pepperdine University.

ABOUT INGREDION

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/)for more information and the latest Company news.

