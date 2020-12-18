Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs and DMG MORI Announce Worldwide Agreement and Initial Joint Customer

Cooperation Agreement Will Provide DMG MORI Customers Industry Leading In-process Quality Assurance Solution for LASERTEC SLM Machines

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial metal 3D printing industry, has been selected by DMG MORI as the preferred melt pool monitoring system for their LASERTEC SLM machines. Engineering teams from both companies worked extensively to test the integrated solution to ensure that it meets the demanding needs of industrial manufacturers utilizing DMG MORI's family of metal 3D printers. DMG MORI will be providing an interface with its printers ensuring that the systems are PrintRite3D® Ready. Terms of the agreement are being kept private between both parties.

"We are very pleased to announce both our agreement with DMG MORI as well as our first joint customer, IN4.OS," said Mark K. Ruport, Sigma's President and CEO. "DMG MORI has a history of excellence in manufacturing and it is a true honor to be selected as their preferred provider of quality assurance monitoring solutions. We expect that IN4.OS will be the first of many global manufacturing companies adopting our integrated solution and accelerating their additive manufacturing initiatives," concluded Ruport.

"After rigorous testing we are pleased to announce that PrintRite3D has been selected as our preferred solution for melt pool monitoring for our LASERTEC SLM line of 3D printers," said Mathias Wolpiansky, Managing Director, Additive GmBH. "Our partnership offers our customers the best integrated and most advanced melt pool monitoring solution in the market today. We look forward to working with Sigma's engineering team to continue enhancing our integration and deliver more innovative solutions in the coming year."

"Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® is a crucial component of making additive manufacturing mainstream for critical manufacturing and delivering qualified products," said R J Singh, IN4.OS's CEO. "We look ahead to ushering in a new era of American manufacturing with our strategic partners, Sigma Labs and DMG MORI."

According to The World Economic Forum, "COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of digital readiness, which allows business and life to continue as usual - as much as possible - during pandemics. Building the necessary infrastructure to support a digitized world and stay current in the latest technology will be essential for any business or country to remain competitive in a post-COVID-19 world." The WEF report lists Supply Chain 4.0 and 3D printing as two of ten technology trends that can help build a more resilient society.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

About DMG MORI

DMG MORI is the provider for integrated solutions in the manufacturing environment. With dynamic and excellence we advance future technologies. Our portfolio comprises turning and milling machines, the Advanced Technologies ULTRASONIC, LASERTEC and ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING as well as consistent automation and digitization solutions. Our modular products allow quick, easy and scalable access to digital manufacturing and end-to-end digitization along the entire process chain - from planning and preparatory work to production and monitoring to service.

Our technology excellence is bundled within the main sectors of "Aerospace", "Automotive", "Die & Mold", and "Medical". Our partner program "DMG MORI Qualified Products" (DMQP) allows us to offer perfectly matched peripheral products from a single source. Our customer-focused services covering the entire life cycle of a machine tool include training, repair, maintenance and spare parts service. The modern customer portal, "my DMG MORI" digitizes service processes.

Around 12,000 employees work for "Global One Company". With 154 sales and service locations - including 14 production plants - we are present worldwide and deliver to more than 100,000 customers from 42 industries in 79 countries.

ABOUT IN4.OS

IN4.OS is a privately held Industry 4.O focused organization that is delivering holistic and scalable solutions to companies in the strategic sectors. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cyber-physical systems and talent development, it is assisting these companies to make the leap to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and developing the next generation of US Manufacturing, which is future-focused, resilient and location agnostic (terrestrial and extraterrestrial). For more information, please click here.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, but not limited to, the uncertain effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sigma Labs' business, results of operations and financial condition, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on March 24, 2020 and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov

