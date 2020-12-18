Neutra Corp: Neutra Poised for Greater Growth as Another Successful Year Comes to a Close

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Neutra Corporation (OTC PINK:NTRR) has enjoyed a year of important milestones and achievements that have set up the company for a strong 2021. These accomplishments are even more impressive considering the world saw the onset of a global pandemic in March that continues to this day.

Among the biggest highlights for 2020 include:

a fresh influx of funding

the retiring of convertible debt

the granting of hemp processing and handling from the state of Texas

the opening of manufacturing facilities in the Greater Houston area

the rollout of several new zero-THC products, including Broad-Spectrum CBD Products

expansion into equipment rental and consulting

and finally, the hiring of a national sales team

"It's obviously been a year of great challenges because of COVID, but thanks to careful planning and a lot of hard work, Neutra is wrapping up its most successful year to date," said CEO Sydney Jim. "I'm proud to inform our valued shareholders that we've met our goals for the year and we're aiming much higher for 2021. We're in a great position to accomplish even greater things in the coming 12 months in no small part due to our past success."

One of the items that will help Neutra get off to a good start next is a new pain cream to be produced by its VIVIS subsidiary. This pain cream will deliver superior relief for users through a broad spectrum CBD dosage of 1000 mg. The market potential for this pain cream is vast as more than 116 million Americans suffer from chronic pain issues.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

