Naples, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: BLLB) is proud to announce the addition of Don Zeppenfeld to the Company's Board of Directors. As an Independent Board Member, his roles will be Corporate Oversight and growing the Company's Business Development prospects.

"This appointment provides the Company access to Mr. Zeppenfeld's dynamic knowledge in business, healthcare, and technology," stated CEO, Kim Halvorson. "He is an established proven leader and has expertise in start-ups, turnarounds and early-stage growth companies; and will no doubt be a huge asset for us".

Don recently retired from Quest Diagnostics Inc., where he was responsible for building their national accounts Quantum Enterprise Content Solutions division. During his career, Don was successful in several sales turnarounds. And he evolved those turnarounds into desirable acquisitions. He was on the founding team of Scheduling.com -- now SCI Solutions -- where he helped build it from an incubator organization to a well-established profitable organization. "I am excited to join the Board of Bell Buckle Holdings, Inc as I am very passionate about its strategic marriage of business and technology which can generate growth," commented Don Zeppenfeld.

The Company looks to add more Board Members so that it can focus on corporate compliance and transparency while increasing value to its shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

