Agruss Law Firm Launches Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAPP) Resource

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Agruss Law Firm is helping consumers even further through the launch of its Unfair, Deceptive, or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAPP) resource that gives specific information depending on the state you live in.

UDAPP law covers many company actions that victimize consumers, whether it's incorrect billing, not following through on promises and other unfair practices, including providing poor customer service. The UDAPP legislation, which was created as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, is designed to protect the public from companies that provide financial products and services.

Examples of actions that are considered unfair or deceptive could be a bank that pulls in a client by advertising fixed-rate mortgages that it doesn't offer or charging interest on a payment that was made on time, but it's not exclusive to banks; a vehicle dealership that doesn't disclose certain fees in its lease agreements is also considered an unfair practice that can be fought.

Agruss Law Firm, which specializes in consumer law from debt collection harassment to credit report issues, as well as representing clients in personal injury law cases, has recently launched its UDAPP resource that is location-specific.

The law firm recognizes that each state has its own set of laws regarding unfair practices and introduced the resource as a way for people to learn more about how they are applied in various jurisdictions.

By selecting your state, you can find out whether you can take action against a company involved in an unfair or deceptive practice and how. The resource is completely free for anyone in the U.S.

For more information, please visit https://www.agrusslawfirm.com/.

About Agruss Law Firm

Agruss Law Firm was founded in March 2012. In the last eight years, they have quickly grown to include four lawyers, a paralegal, and a legal assistant. They are an entirely paperless operation, instead using digital case management software. The firm handles everything from consumer rights to personal injury cases, including auto accidents, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and helping consumers with debt collection harassment, credit report issues, and robocalls.

