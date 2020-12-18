Enagas and Naturgy are planning to build Spain's largest green hydrogen plant. The facility will be located at a thermal power plant that Naturgy shuttered last year.From pv magazine Spain Spain's largest gas provider, Enagás, and Spanish energy company Naturgy have announced a plan to build the largest hydrogen plant in Spain, with the aim of producing up to 9,000 tons per year of renewable hydrogen from a 400 MW photovoltaic plant and an electrolyzer of up to 60 MW. This hydrogen will be used to cover local consumption, injected into the gas network, or exported in the future to northwestern ...

