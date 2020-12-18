Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) KVB 21 0921 5 ISIN code IS0000032662 6 CFI code DYZUXR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/ZERO CPN B 20210921 8 Bonds/bills: Bills 9 Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued - 11 Amount issued at this time 820.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Zero Coupon Bond 15 Amortization type, if other One principal payment on maturity date --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 18, 2020 19 First ordinary installment date September 21, 2021 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 22 Maturity date September 21, 2021 23 Interest rate 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Other 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date December 21, 2020 32 First ordinary coupon date 33 Coupon frequency 34 Total number of coupon payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Dirty price 37 Clean price quote: Full nominal 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading December 17, 2020 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to December 17, 2020 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading December 21, 2020 55 Trading code (Ticker) KVB_21_0921 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BILLS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond 63 Country code IS