Piercey & Associates, Ltd. Launches Academic Scholarship Campaign to Support Law Students

Illinois-based law firm, Piercey & Associates is proud to announce the launch of their Academic Scholarship Campaign to financially support students pursuing a post-secondary education.

BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has had far reaching implications on the education sector and has disrupted conventional learning nationwide. In an effort to ensure the safety of staff and students, universities have been quick to utilize technology to coincide with social distancing mandates. However, despite the shift to remote learning, the cost of higher education continues to rise. With thousands of jobs lost, many students find themselves unable to make regular tuition payments.

As a means to financially support students, prominent estate and trust planning law firm, Piercey & Associates, Ltd. is launching an academic scholarship campaign. Those currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States will be eligible to receive 1 of 3 scholarships for the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, or $1,000 US.

The application process requires individuals to fill out an online form and submit a 500-word essay which answers the question "what is legal ethics?". Applicants must be in a law program to apply and must also submit proof of enrollment to their current program of study.

The professionals at Piercey & Associates invite all those who meet the official requirements to apply. Candidates have until February 22nd to submit their online application.

For more information on the campaign, or to apply, please visit the official site here.

About Piercey & Associates, Ltd.

Piercey & Associates, Ltd. is a prominent estate and trust planning law firm specializing in tax elimination and wealth protection strategies. Having helped thousands of clients across the U.S., the firm works diligently to ensure the financial well being of every client. The professionals at Piercey & Associates strive to apply the Biblical principles of integrity, wisdom, service, kindness, and peace to the practice of law.

