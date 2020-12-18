Furthermore, Chinese manufacturers JA Solar and Akcome both want to add 6 GW of manufacturing capacity to their respective panel production operations. Trina and Tongwei will jointly deploy another 15 GW of ingot capacity.The Chinese government is planning to loosen the existing restrictions on new investments in additional PV glass production capacity, according to a document published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Under the new provisions, all new projects intending to add glass capacity will not have to submit capacity replacement plans, which have until now ...

