Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1). The initial report is titled, "Pre-Feasibility Stage Lithium Asset with Robust Economics and Strong Offtake Potential."

About Cypress Development Corp.

Cypress Development is focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier source that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing global energy storage battery market.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies do not hold shares in CYP but may purchase shares once its research is fully disseminated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70592