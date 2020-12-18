The new timber logistics market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Timber Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the timber logistics market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the Increasing Demand for Paper-based Packaging," says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio.

The demand for tissue paper and packaging materials made from wood pulp is expected to increase, owing to the growing demand for packaging needs in emerging and e-commerce markets. Also, the growing digitalization has resulted in a decline in demand for newsprint and other printing papers. Moreover, companies are also looking for sustainable packaging and are opting for paper-based packaging instead of plastics. Therefore, there is a growing demand for paper and paperboard packaging, which will increase the demand for wood. This, in turn, will drive the demand for timber logistics, fueling market growth.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the timber logistics market size to grow by USD 3.50 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Timber Logistics Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The timber logistics market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 4.95%.

Industrial roundwood consists of pulpwood, saw logs, veneer logs, and other industrial roundwood that are used for fence posts and telegraph poles. Additionally, these products can also be used for any purpose other than energy.

Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the others segment.

Regional Analysis

36% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increasing demand for paper-based packaging, rising imports and exports of lumber, and increasing demand for timber in the construction industry will significantly influence timber logistics market growth in this region.

China and India are the key markets for timber logistics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA and South America.

Notes:

The timber logistics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The timber logistics market is segmented by Type (industrial roundwood, fuelwood, and others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Barloworld Transport (Pty) Ltd., Biewer Lumber LLC, Champion Freight (NZ) Ltd., Dalaro Shipping AB, Deutsche Bahn AG, Euroforest Ltd., Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd., J. and J. Denholm Ltd., Kuehne Nagel International AG, and Trimble Inc.

