Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) -Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to release the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The Company has also appointed Rona Sellers to the position of Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary, effective immediately.



Results of Annual General & Special Meeting

All directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated Novembers 16, 2020, were re-elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld B. Matthew Hornor 116,949,218 94.90% 6,280,167 5.10% Maurice A. Tagami 116,697,362 94.70% 6,532,023 5.30% Sean Charland 116,833,371 94.81% 6,396,014 5.19% Dr. Gerald Riverin 116,939,578 94.90% 6,289,807 5.10% Michelle Roth 117,086,422 95.02% 6,142,963 4.98%



At the Meeting, the shareholders of the company also approved:

the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;

the Company's new Equity Incentive Plan; and

the continuation of the Company to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Appointment of Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rona Sellers as Vice President, Compliance & Corporate Secretary. Prior to joining Maple Gold, Ms. Sellers served as Corporate Secretary of Cordoba Minerals Corp. and Corporate Secretary and Ethics and Compliance officer of Kaizen Discovery Inc. Ms. Sellers is an innovative leader with an entrepreneurial spirit, who provides effective and practical solutions to a public company's continuous disclosure requirements. Ms. Sellers holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Simon Fraser University and a Bachelor of Laws (Hons) from City University London.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. controls the 357-square-kilometre Douay Gold Project located within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project has an established National Instrument 43-101 gold resource (RPA 2019) of 422,000 ounces in the Indicated category (8.6Mt grading 1.52 g/t Au) and 2.35 million ounces in the Inferred category (71.2Mt grading 1.03 g/t Au) with significant potential for resource expansion and new discoveries. On October 8, 2020, the Company announced the signing of a binding term sheet with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") that contemplates the formation of a 50-50 joint-venture (the "JV"), which will combine Maple Gold's Douay Gold Project and Agnico's Joutel Project into a consolidated joint property package. For more information, please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statements:

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation in Canada, including statements about the completion of the JV and the continuation into British Columbia.

