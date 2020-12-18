Atos International: Atos completes the acquisition of leading Cybersecurity consulting company SEC Consult

Press release





Atos completes the acquisition of leading Cybersecurity consulting company SEC Consult

The acquisition will enable Atos to expand into new areas of cybersecurity expertise, such as new specific security testing domains, SAP penetration testing, red teaming and incident response capabilities, as well as into additional regions including APAC (Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia) while confirming its leading position in cybersecurity services in the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) region with more than 600 experts. Existing SEC Consult customers will benefit from innovative services enhanced by Atos' extensive expertise and ranking as a global leader in MSSP (Managed Security Services provider ).1

This cybersecurity acquisition joins those of made earlier this year and supports Atos' vision of continuous development and innovation within its digital cybersecurity consulting practice, reinforcing its position as a global leader within cybersecurity consulting and innovation.

"Atos' vision towards digital cyber consulting will continue to develop and adapt to the new challenges that our customers are facing and we will do our best to carry on and support this vision by pursuing our journey towards organic and non-organic growth, while supporting our customers' needs" said Pierre Barnabé, Senior Executive Vice-President, Head of Big Data & Cybersecurity at Atos.

"We are delighted to officially become part of the Atos group today and join forces with a market leader in Managed Cyber Security Services. We're excited about the projects that lie ahead, not only for our customers but our employees too." said Wolfgang Baumgartner, CEO of SEC Consult.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 73 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

