Probax appoints new CEO to drive aggressive growth plans

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Probax, a market leader in cloud data protection solutions, has appointed industry veteran Tim Smith as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4, 2021.

Smith takes over from Sam Meegahage, who joined company as CEO in August 2017 and led the company's expansion into North America in February 2018. Meegahage will remain on the leadership team and take on the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"I am thrilled to be joining a such a talented team with dynamic technology to provide differentiated data protection services to clients in Australia, New Zealand and North America," says Smith. " We will continue our focused strategy of empowering our MSP partners with a wide breadth of products, a portal that's been specifically designed to make it easy to do business with us, and a service approach that ensures success. We believe 2021 will be year of tremendous growth for our company as we gain customer traction and scale - especially in North America where we feel we can be highly impactful," he added.

Tim's experience in the data protection industry spans almost 20 years. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President and GM for J2 Global's backup business with both B2B and B2C portfolio companies under management. Under Tim's leadership, J2's OffsiteDataSync business was named 2019 Veeam Partner of the Year and the 2020 Innovation Award winner in North America. Prior to J2, Tim had leadership roles at both Dell EMC and Western Digital. Tim began his career as an investment banker with Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston and will leverage this experience to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities for Probax.

"With Tim at the helm, we will capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead and deliver on the company's next phase of growth and value creation," says Kevin Allan - Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "He has an exceptional track record and is incredibly well regarded by the industry. His appointment should serve as further confirmation to the market that we have the right strategy and team to become a global leader in cloud data protection."

