CEO divests 10 percent of his shareholding in TF Bank to the chairman of the board

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) has been informed that the company's CEO Mattias Carlsson has sold about 10 percent of his shareholding, corresponding to 32,500 shares, in TF Bank to the company's chairman of the board John Brehmer.

Mattias Carlsson has sold the shares to repay loans. Following the sale, his holding amounts to 261,651 shares (directly and through a company). John Bremer's holding amounts to 3,211,791 shares (through a company) following the purchase. The transaction took place at a price of SEK 89 per share.

Information about the transaction will be published in the SFSA's PDMR register.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Carlsson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 374 33 80

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 18 December 2020 at 18.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

