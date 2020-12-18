Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Vollgas ins Jahr 2021 - 3 potentielle Blockbuster!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4472 ISIN: SE0007331608 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TF BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TF BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 18:10
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CEO divests 10 percent of his shareholding in TF Bank to the chairman of the board

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB (publ) has been informed that the company's CEO Mattias Carlsson has sold about 10 percent of his shareholding, corresponding to 32,500 shares, in TF Bank to the company's chairman of the board John Brehmer.

Mattias Carlsson has sold the shares to repay loans. Following the sale, his holding amounts to 261,651 shares (directly and through a company). John Bremer's holding amounts to 3,211,791 shares (through a company) following the purchase. The transaction took place at a price of SEK 89 per share.

Information about the transaction will be published in the SFSA's PDMR register.

For further information, please contact:
Mattias Carlsson, CEO, +46 (0) 70 374 33 80
Mikael Meomuttel, CFO och Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 18 December 2020 at 18.00 CET.

TF Bank in brief
TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/ceo-divests-10-percent-of-his-shareholding-in-tf-bank-to-the-chairman-of-the-board,c3258281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3258281/1351018.pdf

Press release PDF

TF BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.