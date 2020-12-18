Anzeige
18.12.2020 | 18:22
Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, December 18

18 December 2020

Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800OAOHTHEZDT3L15

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389307/TABS_1_Plc_2020_Statutory_Accounts.pdf


For further information please contact:

Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com

