Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, December 18
18 December 2020
Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800OAOHTHEZDT3L15
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020.
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389307/TABS_1_Plc_2020_Statutory_Accounts.pdf
For further information please contact:
Together Asset Backed Securitisation 1 Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
