Visium Technologies, Inc.: Visium Technologies' CyGraph May Have Prevented SolarWinds Cyber Hack Event

CyGraph Platform Provides Context To Enable Rapid Response

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Visium Technologies, Inc. ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS:VISM), a provider of real-time cybersecurity, context-focused analysis and predictive visualization technologies, commented today on the recent SolarWinds cyber hack event. SolarWinds recently acknowledged that hackers had inserted malware into a service that provided software updates for its Orion platform, a platform that is broadly used across the U.S. federal government and Fortune 500 firms to monitor the health of their IT networks, and affecting more than 18,000 customers.

Mark Lucky, Visium's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This cyber event highlights the fact that the best cybersecurity tools aren't always effective, and also highlights the value proposition of CyGraph as a critical cybersecurity platform. CyGraph provides understandable awareness of threats. Our TrueContextTM feature connects the dots in a human readable and understandable way. This feature is lacking with most cyber tools today. There's a lot of data being collected and analyzed, but it is a herculean effort to relate events to problems through traditional data-mining and analysis. This is a key factor that contributes to the continued occurrence of major cyber compromises, even with the tools that are supposed to be protecting the kingdom. It proves the point that analyzing data without proper context can lead to undetected vulnerabilities. CyGraph's forensic capabilities could have been used to identify potential vulnerabilities in SolarWinds Orion Products and attached networks."

Mr. Lucky continued, "CyGraph's TrueContextTM provides for timely risk mitigation and solutions to cyber events. The CyGraph platform provides visualization of an Enterprise's infrastructure, assets and data relationships, so that near real-time decisions can be understood and made to protect the digital and connected ecosystem, without weeks of data-mining.

Our platform could have rapidly connected the dots, through TrueContextTM, and provided alerts for the recent cyber compromises experienced by the U.S. Government, well-known industry vendors, and their respective customers. In addition, CyGraph's forensics capability can be used to identify additional potential vulnerabilities and root causes, adding significant value to support ongoing investigations".

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, and advancing technology and automation services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621538/Visium-Technologies-CyGraph-May-Have-Prevented-SolarWinds-Cyber-Hack-Event