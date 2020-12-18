EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 DECEMBER 2020 SHARES COMPONENTA OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WIHOUT CONSIDERATION Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 50 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Componenta Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009010110 to FI4000476783. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 50. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 49 shares for each 50 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 21 December 2020 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register. Identifiers as of 21 December 2020 Trading code: CTH1V New ISIN code: FI4000476783 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 9 492 444 The orderbook CTH1V (id 24247) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260