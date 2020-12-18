Augmentum Fintech Plc - Issue of Equity

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18 December 2020 Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") issued 195,000 new ordinary shares of 1p each, from treasury, at a price of 127.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the published net asset value per share as at 30 September 2020 of 6.7%. Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 140,423,291 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 140,423,291. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 140,423,291 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 0203 170 8732