Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Powercats Enters the Marine EV Market

Twin Vee Electric Has Begun Development on A 24-Foot Electric-Powered Catamaran

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC Markets:TVPC), one of the largest production-based dual hull boat companies in the United States, announced today that it is in the process of designing a 24-foot electric-powered catamaran, a first in the company's 26-year history. "In 2021, our company will introduce Twin Vee Electric, our first-ever electric boat combining the unrivaled ride experience that the Twin Vee catamaran is known for with a fully electric propulsion system," says Joseph C. Visconti, President of Twin Vee Powercats, Inc. "We've assembled a great team that has been hard at work developing this giant innovative leap forward for Twin Vee," adds Visconti.

The Twin Vee Electric team includes Chief Electrical Engineer Jean-Marc Zanni, Twin Vee Vice-President Preston Yarborough, Ryan Chicos, Sean Garrison, Jay Foster, and Joseph Stephen Visconti. "Our team's goal from the start was to design and create a high-quality quality Twin Vee power catamaran that people have come to expect from our company but with a revolutionary new spin on it," explains Yarborough. "As we continue the design process on our new 24-footer, we hope to emphasize the benefits of owning and operating an electric-powered boat to our customers."

Yarborough believes that one of these benefits is the environmental sustainability a fully electric boat offers. Large gas-powered engines often leak fuel and produce carbon emissions, both of which are harmful to fragile marine ecosystems. Twin Vee is encouraging a more ecologically-conscious boating community by offering a fully electric boat model to its customers. Moreover, Twin Vee is hopeful that an electric-powered model to its boat lineup will popularize environmentally-friendly innovation in the marine industry. "While there may be some hard work ahead of us, the goal we are striving to achieve is an important one," notes Visconti. "Our company wants future generations to enjoy water recreation and boating as much as we do now, and this is a step in the right direction."

Another benefit the Twin Vee team suggests is that its 24-foot electric-powered catamaran will allow for a much more serene and enjoyable time on the water. Often, powerboats create large amounts of noise, which disturbs wildlife and makes it difficult for fellow passengers to hear one another while underway. Because they will be electric, the boat's engines will produce little to no sound, making it easier to appreciate the sounds of nature and easier converse with and spend time with family and friends. Yarborough also adds, "Our new electric boat will also help tremendously with fishing and other sporting and water-based activities that favor less noise."

The Twin Vee Electric team has confidence that their electric-powered catamaran will offer similar amenities and features as its other models with traditional petroleum-fueled engines. Visconti states, "being environmentally-conscious shouldn't mean sacrificing the reason you're out on the water in the first place. Whether you're a lifetime fisher looking for the next big catch or someone who wants to relax and unwind on their pleasure craft, our electric-powered boat will not skimp on the quality Twin Vee is known for." The Twin Vee Electric team is expected to announce the full list of the 24-foot electric-powered catamaran's features once it concludes the design process.

Twin Vee has grown to learn that innovation and progressive boat design are their lifeblood through twenty-six years of boat manufacturing experience. Visconti states that "Twin Vee has dedicated itself to creating the best marine experience for our customers by constantly pushing the benchmark forward in the models we offer for sale. As a result of that commitment to improving ourselves, we have created the undisputed best catamaran powerboat in the marine industry. Now we want to take another step forward and use our 24-foot electric-powered catamaran to help usher in a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for all marine enthusiasts."

Those interested in keeping up with what's new at Twin Vee's can go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti, originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull powerboats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 26 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a "catamaran powerboat." For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee Powercats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

