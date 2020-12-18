Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.12.2020 | 20:40
Customers Adopt GameChange's 94% GCR MaxSpan EastWest Fixed-Tilt for Higher Power Production

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that its global customers are requesting designs utilizing the GameChange Solar MaxSpan EastWest configuration for fixed-tilt systems. With a GCR up to 94%, competitive price, and high strength steel structure, the MaxSpan EastWest Fixed-Tilt is a considerable system for owners seeking higher power production.

Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar, stated: "As module prices fall, GameChange Solar's MaxSpan EastWest Fixed-Tilt system combines higher system kWh output versus trackers with extreme value pricing to make the MaxSpan EastWest Fixed-Tilt a superior alternative."

Contact and media inquiries can be directed to Derick Botha +1 (302) 528-2125
email: derick.botha@gamechangesolar.com

Related Links
https://www.gamechangesolar.com/

GameChange Solar logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387812/Solar_Panel.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/292966/GameChange_Solar_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
