Hasbro Children's Hospital Receives Holiday Gift from Co-Authors David and Emberli Pridham: 3,000 Copies of their Critically-Acclaimed Book, If Not You, Then Who for Distribution to Patients

David and Emberli help bring the world of inventors to children to encourage their own creativity and imaginations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Children's book authors David and Emberli Pridham have donated 3,000 copies of their acclaimed children's series If Not You, Then Who to Hasbro Children's Hospital, in Rhode Island, for distribution to patients throughout the holiday season.

The only children's hospital in its state - and the region's only Level 1 pediatric trauma center - Hasbro Children's Hospital sees more than 150,000 pediatric patients each year. Playing a critical role in the overall health and wellbeing of its patient community, the hospital's family-centered care extends beyond its clinical work to promote positive childhood development in all areas of life.

Committed to the importance of childhood literacy, Hasbro Children's will distribute the donated If Not You, Then Who books to children across its outpatient clinics and in support of its Reach Out and Read program. The Pridham's books will also be distributed to patients receiving care in the hospital's primary care center, The Aubin Center for Children Protection, as well as the Samuels Sinclair Dental Center.

"This is really a tremendous gift for our hospital and, more importantly, for our patients and their families," said Tracey Wallace, Vice President of Pediatric Services for Hasbro Children's Hospital. "No one, especially children, comes to the hospital without some level of nervousness (anxiety) no matter the reason. Having the ability to give them a book not only helps to provide an extra layer of comfort but also encourages the importance of childhood reading. We could not be more grateful to David and his wife, Emberli, for their kindness and generosity."

Co-authored by David and Emberli Pridham, the all-new If Not You, Then Who children's book series inspires young inventors and entrepreneurs by sparking creativity and imagination in the minds of children ages 7 to 14. The Pridham's If Not You books showcase how inventors and inventions are everywhere, how inventors solve everyday problems, and how some of our most enduring inventions were actually created by accident. The books also promote inventors as running their own business, meeting the needs of their community, and taking advantage of the opportunities around them. There is also the lesson of the importance of protecting original ideas.

The If Not You, Then Who books share how inventors excel at identifying and framing problems - and seeing problems from different angles and perspectives…enlisting the help and perspective of others underscoring the value of teamwork…making prototypes from readily available materials…and finding the best ways to communicate their inventions in compelling ways.

As children read the books, they discover why we should all aspire to invent - how inventors take note of the problems people face in their daily lives and how they can help solve them through creativity and innovation. Through their fun and informative If Not You book series, the Pridhams unveil ways in which children can embark on a journey of invention - and work to help build a better world.

"We feel privileged to donate our If Not You, Then Who to patients in the Hasbro Children's Hospital community. The story of our great inventors brings a world of imagination to growing children, along with such prosocial messages as teamwork and contributing to the greater society," said co-author David Pridham.

About Hasbro Children's Hospital

Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, R.I., a part of the Lifespan health care system, is the premier pediatric facility for clinical care, research, and education for Rhode Island and surrounding southeastern New England. A private, not-for-profit institution, it is the pediatric division of Rhode Island Hospital, the principal teaching hospital of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Hasbro Children's Hospital is designated as a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

