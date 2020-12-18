Greg Fraleigh of Enfield Group Makes Timely Donation To Fight Homelessness in Hamilton

Calls on Others in the City to Donate Towards Organization Making a Positive Impact

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Hamilton is a place that believes in community, as a mid-sized city where strangers nod hello to each other in passing and come together in times of need. And when it comes to making Hamilton, Ontario a better place, Greg Fraleigh - and his family before him - have made a tradition of it.

As head of the family's third-generation property development and management company, The Enfield Group, Greg Fraleigh is building on the sense of care for the community that his father and grandfather fostered before him. He remembers growing up learning about the importance of providing sustainable shelter that the family businesses specialized in, and serving the needs of those who owned or rented properties.

A Long History of Caring for the Community

The roots of family business date back to the Depression-era, when his grandfather William John Fraleigh opened a window shop on Hamilton's Beach Road called Standard Sash & Door. Not only did the business survive the Depression, but also his grandfather was able to help house many people during that era, when so many needed it.

His business progressed from creating windows and doors to also completing homes for builders that had run out of funds. From there he moved on to apartment buildings, providing affordable housing during a time of great need. His grandfather also created the first multi-residential housing project in the city, a three-building complex located on 775 Concession Street.

Meanwhile, his son - William Paul Fraleigh - had many of his own projects on the go. One of which in 1965 he built a small office building on Jackson Street which led to operating several commercial parking lots and built numerous commercial warehouses. He also had a sense for helping people in the city, building three apartment buildings in Hamilton under a CMHC affordable housing program, while expanding the scope of his properties.

Filling the Need For Housing

Greg Fraleigh entered the family business in 1977, starting as a parking attendant in one of the family commercial parking lots. He turned his sights to the luxury market that was lacking in Hamilton, building the first high-end, 11-storey condo known as The Madison, which was nearby to the Fraleigh Apartments his grandfather had built. Greg knew he had to maintain a high level of service to succeed, and continues to put that philosophy at the forefront.

He also follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, taking a strong stance towards filling the need for housing in Hamilton, and believing everyone has a right to a safe and affordable place to call home. So it's no huge surprise that when Greg Fraleigh was invited by the Hamilton branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) through his company to make a donation, he sprung into action.

Housing Crisis Looming Large in Hamilton

In the request from the association, Sue Phipps, Chief Executive Officer, detailed the current housing crisis in Hamilton, brought even more to the forefront by the COVID-19 pandemic and opioid crisis. She spoke of the race against winter to house vulnerable individuals while the temperature drops, and noted there are still more than 100 people living in tents across the city.

As part of the CMHA's plan to help, it created the CMHA Street Team, with a mandate to provide accessible mental health and addictions care to the homeless. The initiative involves a registered nurse with four peer support workers to visit the various encampments, connecting them virtually to health professionals including addictions medicine specialists and psychiatrists. The team also helps with access to housing and transitions into housing to help prevent evictions, which she describes as a "win for both the individual in need and the housing provider."

Since the Street Team says it has no base funding from the provincial government, it sent out letters asking for donations. Noting the direct correlation between the housing development industry and the needs of the CMHA, independent charity organizer Christine Leakey decided to connect her friend Sue Phipps with Mr. Fraleigh. The request to help those in need of housing resonated with Greg, and he immediately made a donation of $5,000. With further help from Christine Leakey, an extra $1,400 was raised in just one hour through additional calls for donations to this cause.

Calling on Others To Raise Money and Awareness

The push to provide assistance to Hamilton's homeless is not stopping here. Greg Fraleigh is challenging others in the city to donate to the CMHA Street Team to help put an end to homelessness in Hamilton. He notes that if even 5% of the city's population were to commit $100, it would equate to about $2.5 million - which would go a long way to combating the problem.

"Hamilton is a city that cares for its own," says Greg Fraleigh. "This is our way to help give back and make a difference, but we strongly encourage others - especially those in property management, development or real estate - to spend just an hour calling people to make a donation."

Help spread the word and spark a movement by using the justonehourhamont hashtag on social media, and share what you or your organization has been able to raise for the CMHA team!

