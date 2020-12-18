Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO Nasdaq: NBTX the ''Company''), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of an additional 1,095,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional ADSs in connection with the Company's initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The 1,095,000 additional ADSs were sold at $13.50 per ADS, the same public offering price as in the initial public offering. Consequently, the total number of ordinary shares issued amounts to 8,395,000, including 6,540,000 in the form of ADSs, and the total net proceeds (including the sale of the additional ADSs pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' option), after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Nanobiotix, from the initial public offering were approximately $100.4 million (€82.8 million)1. The Company believes that the total net proceeds, together with its cash and cash equivalents, will be sufficient to fund its operations through the middle of the second quarter of 2023.

Nanobiotix's ordinary shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris under the ticker symbol "NANO". Nanobiotix's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 11, 2020 under the ticker symbol "NBTX".

Jefferies LLC acted as global coordinator and joint book-running manager for the global offering, and Evercore Group, L.L.C. and UBS Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the U.S. offering. Gilbert Dupont acted as manager for the European offering.

The initial public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to the initial public offering was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, 520 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or 877-821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 888-827-7275, or by email at ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

Allocation of the Share Capital

The following table presents the expected allocation of the Company's share capital following the initial public offering, to the Company's knowledge:

Situation before the capital increase (on a

non-diluted basis) Situation after the capital increase (on a non-

diluted basis and including the exercise of

the underwriters' option to purchase

additional ADSs ) Shareholders Number of

shares % of share

capital % of voting

rights Number of

shares(1) % of share

capital % of voting

rights Institutional Investors 8,428,377 32.37% 31.17% 11,509,459 33.43% 32.48% Amiral Gestion 1,418,179 5.45% 5.25% 1,479,619 4.30% 4.18% Baillie Gifford 409,836 1.57% 1.52% 2,109,836 6.13% 5.95% Qatar Holding 0 0% 0% 1,850,000 5.37% 5.22% Invus 330,000 1.27% 1.22% 2,032,478 5.90% 5.74% Retail 13,734,003 52.75% 50.80% 13,734,003 39.89% 38.76% Management 962,613 3.70% 6.06% 962,613 2.80% 4.62% including Laurent Levy 809,060 3.11% 5.10% 809,060 2.35% 3.90% Employees (excl.

management) 450,211 1.73% 2.87% 450,211 1.31% 2.19% Family offices and others 298,388 1.15% 1.10% 298,388 0.87% 0.84% Liquidity Contract 5,515 0.02% 0.02% 5,515 0.02% 0.02% Total 26,037,122 100.00% 100.00% 34,432,122 100.00% 100.00%

(1) 6,540,000 of which are ordinary shares represented by ADSs

About NANOBIOTIX

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's novel, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 Bloomberg: NANO: FP) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: NBTX). Its headquarters are in Paris, France. Nanobiotix has a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in France and the United States, as well as a US affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in France, Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of ordinary shares or ADSs of Nanobiotix in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this document may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by local legislations. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such potential local restrictions.

This announcement is not an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

1 Based on an exchange rate of €1.00 $1.2115 as published by the European Central Bank on December 10, 2020.

