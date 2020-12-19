Calamus Enterprises LLC: Smooth Sailing with Calamus Enterprises Yacht Cleaning Services

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / If you have ever been fortunate enough to go sailing on a yacht, you know that the first step of coming aboard is to remove your shoes.

The crew usually provides a basket either at the end of the gangway or at the entrance of the main salon when you get onto the yacht. There is a good reason for this rule: Heels can damage the teak decks and dirty soles can leave unsightly scuff marks.



You may wonder, after all, if one is wealthy enough to own a yacht or sailboat, why should one worry about the potential damage to teak or fiberglass? The answer is: common courtesy. Much the same as removing outdoor footwear when entering a Buddhist temple or any household in Europe.

Photo by Ave Maria Blithe, writer & real estate professional

A yacht or a sailboat are small contained units, no matter how grand. It is your pied a terre, literally. Whether chartering a cruise in the Mediterranean or lulling on your vessel off Key West, cleanliness is part of yacht life. Wiping off sea salt from chrome and windows to scrubbing off barnacles from the hull. It is a matter of pride and safety.



Keeping your yacht clean is more important than one might think. Take the galley, for example. (Landlubbers know it as the "kitchen"). Oddly enough, the biggest hazard on yachts is not sinking, but fire, as you have no safe place to run to other than the ocean. Even in warm weather, fatal hypothermia can occur quickly if exposed to the elements and wet conditions. Therefore, professional cleaning of galleys and other parts of the yacht serves a purpose of safety, not just vanity. Calamus-Enterprises.com Yacht Cleaning Services in Florida offers safe yet effective methods like steam cleaning, environmentally friendly chemicals, etc. in Miami Beach, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and any harbor in between. Unlike many other cleaning services, Calamus Enterprises also has seasoned professionals with over 12 years of experience in cleaning and repairing fiber-glass. All services utilize top of the line marine commercial grade materials.



Yachts are an expensive investment, be it just for your own family's enjoyment or as a commercial charter business. Keeping them regularly cleaned and in top-notch condition is imperative, both from a regular user point of view but also considering resale value. Over time dirt, dust, grime, and germs can accumulate in salons, cabins, bathrooms, and galleys. Calamus Enterprises Yacht Cleaning also specializes in odor removal, be it tobacco smoke, cooking smells, mold, and mildew, or even lingering cannabis; their specific ozone treatment can eliminate it all. As a bonus - ozone shock treatment can also eliminate most bacteria and viruses on contact, which is now more important than ever!

