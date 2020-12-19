Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) -Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) President of Nexe Innovations, Ash Guglani, speaks about the company's fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pod.









https://www.b-tv.com/nexe-innovations-eliminating-plastic-pods-ceo-clips-90sec/

Nexe Innovations is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Dec 19th & 20th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Nexe Innovations Inc. (TSX.V: NEXE)

nexeinnovations.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/70640