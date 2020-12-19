Anzeige
Decision Diagnostics Corp.: DECN Comments on Recent Legal Filings by Federal Agencies

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2020 / Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC PINK:DECN) www.decisiondiagnostics.co, a leading manufacturer and worldwide distributor of diabetic test strips engineered to operate on legacy glucose meters through its subsidiary Pharma Tech Solutions, Inc., as well as the designer and manufacturer of the GenViro! Covid-19 Swift Kit testing kits, hereby confirms two recent legal filings by separate agencies of the Federal government regarding DECN and its CEO Keith Berman concerning its GenViro! Covid-19 testing products.

Keith Berman, the CEO of DECN, was charged yesterday in Los Angeles by the United States Department of Justice with one count of securities fraud and one count of making a false statement to government officials. It is alleged that Mr. Berman made false and misleading statements in connection with DECN's effort to develop, test and obtain regulatory approvals for a COVID-19 test kit. No charges were brought against DECN.

In accordance with the terms of his agreement with this government agency, Mr. Berman will continue to carry on with his work at DECN, where in addition to managing the affairs of the company, and managing the company's GenUltimate! diabetes testing product line, his overarching focus is to oversee the completion of, as well as efforts to secure domestic and international regulatory approvals, and thereafter the marketing of the company's COVID-19 line of test kits.

Substantially similar civil charges were filed yesterday afternoon against Mr. Berman and DECN by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in New York Federal Court. Both filings consist solely of allegations. Mr. Berman, who intends to vigorously challenge all charges against him and DECN, is presumed by law to be innocent.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Decision Diagnostics Corp.
info@decisiondiagnostics.co
www.genultimate.com
www.genultimatetbg.com
www.pharmatechdirect.com

ADDITIONAL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Decision Diagnostics Corp.
Shep Doniger 561-637-5750
sdoniger@bdcginc.com

SOURCE: Decision Diagnostics Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621636/DECN-Comments-on-Recent-Legal-Filings-by-Federal-Agencies

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
