Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2020) - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE: CRL) (FSE: 7C5) (OTCQB: CDTAF) (the "Company"), announces that all proposed resolutions were passed at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders held today at the Company's offices. Greg Johnston, Chris Johnston, Rick Sanderson, Kevin Ma and Vikas Ranjan were all elected as directors of the Company for the coming year and Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Also, pursuant to the Company's option plan, the Company granted an aggregate of 1,030,000 stock options (the "Options") each exercisable into one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.14 per Share to a consultant to the Company, the CFO of the Company and a company owned by a director of the Company. The Options vest immediately and expire on October 14, 2022.

About Carl Data Solutions

Carl Data Solutions Inc. is an Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) company that provides next generation collection, storage and analytics solutions for data-centric organizations. Carl Data, through its subsidiaries Astra Smart Systems Corp. and FlowWorks Inc., helps clients analyze and model environmental data through a powerful end-to-end network of custom sensor arrays combined with SaaS based monitoring, reporting, and predictive modelling applications.



Carl Data works with new cloud-based mass storage services and machine learning (AI) analytical tools to provide the scalability required to effectively monitor very large amounts of data collected by both government and industry. The software suite saves clients time and money by aggregating information from any sensor or source to create a real-time decision support system with deep insights into how to protect infrastructure and assets. More information can be found at www.CarlSolutions.com.

