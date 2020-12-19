Anzeige
WKN: A2PNC9 ISIN: MHY7545W1259 Ticker-Symbol: 8SDA 
Stuttgart
18.12.20
19:00 Uhr
0,051 Euro
-0,001
-1,15 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEADRILL PARTNERS LLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.12.2020 | 14:22
SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2020 AGM Results Notification

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Partners LLC (the "Company") advises that the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 12, 2020 at 11:00 amLondon time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom.

The following proposals were approved:

To elect John Darlington as a Class I Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Members.

CONTACT:
Seadrillpartners@seadrill.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
