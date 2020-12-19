Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 19.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Cannabis Bäume wachsen doch in den Himmel! + 1.700 Hektar...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Frankfurt
18.12.20
08:03 Uhr
0,662 Euro
-0,006
-0,90 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6600,67012:37
0,6610,66718.12.
PR Newswire
19.12.2020 | 15:40
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akastor ASA: MHWirth awarded drilling equipment package for drillship

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HWirth AS, a company owned by Akastor ASA (OSE: AKAST), has today received notification of award of a contract for delivery of a drilling equipment package to Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS). The contract is for delivery of the topside drilling equipment to be installed onboard a drillship operated by GMGS with expected delivery date in December 2023.

Total contract value is about USD 80 million. MHWirth will now engage with the client to conclude the final contract terms. Signing of final contract is expected to take place in Q1 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Øyvind Paaske
Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +47 917 59 705
E-mail: oyvind.paaske@akastor.com

Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

AKASTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.