FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street Broadcasting Tonight 6pm EST on Bloomberg Television Show Number 144

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2020 / New to The Street is broadcasting its show number 144 at 6 PM ON Bloomberg Television.

Tune in tonight to learn about Winston Gold Corp. (WGMCF) with CEO Murray Nye and Executive Chairman Joseph Carrabba. They discuss the data and why they chose to commence operating their current mine in Montana. They will produce gold by end of the year.

Also appearing on the show is NativeCoin (N8V) with COO Jeff Johnson, Michael Gehrke CFO, John Simmons advisor, Director of Tribal Gaming Jay Simmons, and Arina Anapolskaya COO/ Co-Founder CashQ. The interview is taking place at the RedWind Casino and covers special announcements.

ZYNECOIN (ZYN) with CEO Karim Benabdelkader discussing WERTHIO and developing operations to help Africa.

Electroneum (ETN) with CEO Richard Ells on the growing massive success of Anytask.com

Additionally, there is the debut of the PetProducts.com commercials. PetProducts.com is an Allen Simon company. Allen Simon being legendary in the Pet Industry since inventing the WEE WEE PAD and many other successful PetProducts.

The Pet Industry is exploding globally with over 86 Billion spent yearly and expecting to hit 203B by 2025.

About Winston Gold Corp.



Winston Gold Corp. | High grade, Low cost, Near-term Gold

winstongoldmining.com

Winston Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on generating cash flow by advancing high-grade, low-cost mining opportunities into production. Our management and operations team have considerable experience identifying and developing high-grade underground mines that exhibit excellent potential for success

About Native Coin (N8V)

NativeCoin acts as a decentralized, universal, digital currency that can be utilized by Native American Tribes and their Casinos. With NativeCoin, it costs mere pennies to transfer thousands of dollars by utilizing an internal peer to peer transaction. This method requires no third party to facilitate the transfer and is completed almost instantaneously. One of the biggest hurdles for Casinos is acquiring new online gaming customers is simply the time it takes for banks to approve transactions. Blockchain currency like NativeCoin has become the global solution to overcoming obstacles such as this in the international market. NativeCoin enables all Indian Casinos to expand beyond the brick and mortar market and increase revenues by an estimated 10-15x For the first time in history, NativeCoin will provide a means by which tribal entities can conduct business both outside their reservations and across international borders without any red tape. NativeCoin will become active and tradeable on the B-Platform network upon the public launching of NativeCoin (N8V) toUnited States customers in 2021

About Zynecoin (ZYN)

Zynecoin: Unleashing the Immense Potential of the African Economy

The world is experiencing a time like never. We are in the grip of a pandemic, and nation-states have no playbook for facing this situation. However, humankind is resilient, it is only a matter of time before the world gets back on its feet, though it may stagger along the way. Another thing is for sure too. In the economic upheaval, paradigms shall shift and force the world's country to a similar starting point - giving a chance for emerging markets to rise.

There is no doubt once the global economic lockdown is lifted, the primary driver of the new economic engine will be Africa's emerging markets.

The African economy has been hailed as a potential site for investment for decades. Several prestigious organizations have indicated the huge potential for growth that the African economies have. It is funny that the continent that birthed our human civilization is going to birth a new world economy.

About Electroneum (ETN)

Electroneum has been designed and built to give ordinary, non-technical users a chance to obtain and enjoy a cryptocurrency. They have developed an iOS and Android app that not only contains easy wallet functions but also allows a smartphone mobile mining experience to let anybody get into; cryptocurrency within minutes of downloading a free app. Their blockchain has been specifically chosen and modified to limit the ability of ASIC and GPU miners, allowing the 2 billion + smartphone users to run the blockchain. ASIC resistance has yet to be put into place.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet", http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block" http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW is adding Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasting Sunday Dec 27th https://www.newsmax.com.

Twitter @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock



CONTACT For FMW Media:

Bryan Johnson

631-766-7462

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/621696/New-to-the-Street-Broadcasting-Tonight-6pm-EST-on-Bloomberg-Television-Show-Number-144